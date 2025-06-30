580 Killed, Over 4,200 Injured as Israel Targets Aid Seekers

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Sunday that approximately 580 Palestinians have been killed, 4,216 injured, and 39 remain missing due to ongoing Israeli attacks, particularly targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, Palestine Information Center reported.

In an official statement, the Office strongly condemned what it described as ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army against starving civilians.

The statement held Israel and its key allies, the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany fully responsible, both legally and morally, for what it called the genocide and extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The Office urged the international community and all free nations to intensify pressure on Israel to immediately open border crossings, lift the blockade, and allow the entry of urgent humanitarian aid before more lives are lost.

According to the Office, 88 Palestinians have been killed and 365 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours alone, including 18 who were waiting for food aid. []

