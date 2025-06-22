Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

Al-Quds, MINA – On Sunday at midnight, Israeli occupation forces stormed the old prayer hall of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Al-Quds, conducting a violent raid that resulted in the arrest of four guards. The detainees were identified as Muhammad Arabash, Ramzi al-Zaanin, Basem Abu Jumaa, and Iyad Odeh, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to eyewitness accounts, the police ransacked the prayer hall, broke into several safes, and conducted brutal searches throughout the area.

In addition to the arrests, other guards and even a firefighter were subjected to field interrogations within the mosque’s courtyards.

This latest incident is part of a broader Israeli campaign that targets the Islamic Waqf employees, who are responsible for the administration of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The campaign includes frequent arrests, daily raids, and intimidation tactics that aim to undermine the Waqf’s authority over the religious site.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills 16 Aid Seekers Including 3 Children in Gaza

The raid took place during the holy month of Ramadan and comes amid heightened tensions and military escalations involving Iran. For the 19th consecutive day, Israeli authorities have continued to impose severe restrictions on Palestinian worshippers’ access to Al-Aqsa, citing a state of emergency. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Genocide Update: 55,908 Killed, 131,138 Injured in Israeli Attacks