Iran’s Supreme Leader Congratulates the Nation on ‘Glorious Victory’ Over Israel

Tehran, MINA – In a televised message delivered on Thursday, following the cessation of Israeli aggression against Iran and the declaration of a ceasefire, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, congratulated the Iranian nation on its “glorious victory.”

This was Khamenei’s third message since June 13, when the Israeli regime launched what he described as “unprovoked aggression” against Iran. In his latest address, he stated that the Zionist regime had been “crushed under the blows of Iran’s armed forces.”

“I feel it is necessary to extend several congratulations to the great Iranian nation. First, congratulations on the victory over the fake Zionist regime. Despite all its noise and claims, the Zionist regime was nearly brought to its knees and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei said, as reported by Press TV.

Also Read: Arab Parliament Calls for Emergency Humanitarian Legislation to Support Palestine

The Leader paid tribute to those killed in recent events, including senior military commanders and scientists, whom he described as “truly and rightfully valuable” to the Islamic Republic and faithful in their service until martyrdom.

Khamenei added that the idea of Iran being capable of launching such a devastating attack had never even crossed the enemy’s mind, but it did happen. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Backed by Trump, Netanyahu Seeks to Delay Corruption Trial Again