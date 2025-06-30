SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Court Cancels Netanyahu’s Testimony Amid Corruption Trial

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Jerusalem District Court has cancelled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony this week in his ongoing corruption trial. This decision followed a closed-door session requested by Netanyahu and attended by top Israeli security officials, including Military Intelligence Chief Shlomi Binder and Mossad Director David Barnea.

“In light of the explanations provided, which included substantial additions and changes compared to previous information, we partially grant the request and cancel Mr. Netanyahu’s testimony days scheduled for June 30 and July 2,” the court said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Netanyahu had asked for a two-week postponement of his trial dates, but Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request, citing insufficient justification.

The cancellation comes after US President Donald Trump publicly called for Netanyahu’s trial to be dropped, referring to it as a “witch hunt.”

Also Read: Several Palestinians Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia and Khan Yunis

Netanyahu faces serious charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The cases, known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000, involve allegations ranging from receiving luxury gifts from businessmen to manipulating media coverage in exchange for political and regulatory favors.

In addition to the corruption charges, Netanyahu also faces accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for both him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over the deaths of more than 56,500 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu, who began his trial on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Eight Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

News Channel

About Us