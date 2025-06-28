SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Four Gaza Infants Die of Starvation in 48 Hours Amidst Israeli Blockade

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Within 48 hours, four Palestinian infants in the Gaza Strip have tragically died from starvation and malnutrition, a crisis blamed on Israeli policies.

The latest victim, three-month-old Jouri Al-Masri from Deir al-Balah, passed away on Thursday evening, after her family desperately sought much-needed milk, according to Quds News Network (QNN) on Saturday.

The grim toll also includes ten-day-old Kenda Al-Hams and five-month-old Nidal Shurrab, both laid to rest at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Two-month-old Ahmad Tleib also died on Thursday.

These deaths, caused by severe malnutrition, underscore the catastrophic consequences of what is being described as Israel’s deliberate starvation policy against Gaza’s civilian population.

Also Read: 13 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

Jouri’s father, Mohsen Al-Masri, recounted how his daughter, initially healthy, withered to “skin and bones” before his very eyes.

This horrific milestone occurs as Israel maintains a complete closure of all crossings since March 2, despite the United Nations confirming famine conditions in Gaza.

Hospital officials had issued a dire warning on June 19 about dwindling infant formula supplies, a plea that has seemingly gone unheeded by the international community.

Government records indicate that at least 242 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children, have starved to death since May alone. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Gaza Authorities Report Narcotic Pills Found in US-Dispatched Flour Aid

Mi’raj News Agency MINA 

TagGaza Children Gaza war infant deaths

News Channel

About Us