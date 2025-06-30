SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Florida Enacts New Law Banning Cooperation with Anti-Israel Supporters

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)

Tallahassee, MINA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law that broadens the prohibition on public entities doing business with companies, institutions, or groups that boycott Israel, according to Florida’s Voice.

The legislation, SB 1678, was sponsored by Senator Tom Leek and Rep. Hillary Cassel. This law builds upon Florida’s existing anti-Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) legislation, significantly expanding its scope.

Under the new law, which takes effect on July 1, the state will:

Broaden the definition of “boycotting Israel” to include academic boycotts. Any school, college, or department that blocks academic partnerships with Israeli institutions will now face penalties.

Mandate divestment by the Florida State Board of Administration from any company, university, or foreign government known to boycott Israel.

Require universities within the State University System of Florida to withdraw their endowments and pension funds from groups on the boycott list.

Force arts grant applicants to declare that they do not ‘discriminate’ against Israel.

Blacklist companies and institutions on a new “List of Companies or Other Entities Examined for Boycotting Israel.”

Governor DeSantis referred to the bill as a bold stance against what he called “anti-Semitic discrimination disguised as activism.”

Critics of similar laws across the country argue that such policies threaten freedom of speech and academic freedom, particularly on university campuses.

However, Florida lawmakers stated the law is to ensure state funds do not support entities hostile to US ally. With this bill, Florida becomes one of the most aggressive states in the United States in penalizing economic and academic actions against the occupying country. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

