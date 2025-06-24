Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – In a major escalation just hours before a US-backed ceasefire was set to take effect, Iran launched a missile strike on Israel early Tuesday morning, killing ten people and wounding several others, Palestine Information Center reported

The attack targeted multiple sites across Israel, with one missile directly hitting a seven-story building in the southern city of Beersheba.

The powerful explosion in Beersheba caused widespread destruction and left several individuals trapped under the rubble. Among the sites targeted was the “Soldier’s House,” the main headquarters of the Israeli army in the city. Israeli military analysts believe the strike was a direct response to recent Israeli attacks inside Iran.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli army estimated that Iran had launched at least 15 missiles in two successive waves. Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed that civilian infrastructure suffered extensive damage, including residential buildings in Beersheba.

The missile attack follows a series of deadly Israeli operations against Iranian military and security installations. These included strikes on command centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij militia sites, prisons holding political dissidents, and missile facilities near Tehran. Israeli forces also reportedly attacked roads near the Fordow nuclear site.

The Iranian missile barrage occurred just before a 7:00 a.m. deadline for a ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar and backed by the United States. As outlined by US President Donald Trump, the agreement includes a phased truce: Iran halting its strikes for 12 hours, followed by an Israeli pause starting at noon.

This confrontation marks the most serious direct military clash between Israel and Iran to date. The conflict began on June 13, when Israel, with US support, launched a large-scale offensive against Iranian nuclear and military facilities. Iran responded with ballistic missiles and drone attacks, significantly heightening regional tensions. []

