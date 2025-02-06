SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG Strongly Condemns Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a humanitarian organization advocating for Palestinian rights strongly condemns US President Donald Trump’s plan to take over the Gaza Strip.

AWG has released a statement in response to a recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, calling the two nations “modern imperialist duo” that must be confronted.

“America and Zionist Israel have transformed into modern-day imperialists that must be opposed,” said AWG Presidium Chair Muhammad Ansharullah on Wednesday.

AWG strongly condemned Trump’s proposal to seize control of Gaza and forcibly relocate its residents to neighboring countries, calling it a unilateral act that betrays ceasefire agreements and risks escalating political instability in the Middle East.

Also Read: Aceh as a Victim of Intolerance Framing: Activist

“Relocating Gaza residents is nothing more than a repetition of the forced expulsions of Palestinians in 1947-1948, also known as ethnic cleansing, carried out by Zionist militias with U.S. support,” emphasized Ansharullah.

The group urged the United States to end its intervention in Palestine, including financial and military support for Israel, warning that initiatives such as the Abraham Accords would only deepen Palestinian suffering and obstruct peace efforts in the region.

“History shows that U.S. interference in other nations rarely brings positive outcomes. On the contrary, it often leads to long-term crises that are difficult to resolve,” Ansharullah added.

AWG also criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from key international organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council, UNESCO, and UNRWA, as evidence that the U.S. no longer aligns with the global peace commitments of other UN member states.

Also Read: Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

“Their peace rhetoric is merely a guise for hegemony and imperialism over the Middle East and beyond. Their actions are fundamentally at odds with international institutions such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the International Criminal Court (ICC), and Amnesty International,” said Ansharullah.

AWG called on UN member states to reform the structure of the UN Security Council, particularly by abolishing veto rights, which it claims hinder global justice and peace. The organization further urged the expulsion of Israel from UN membership due to its repeated violations of international law and human rights.

In closing, AWG expressed appreciation for the governments of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain, China, and other nations that swiftly rejected Trump’s plan, describing their response as a global commitment to peace and justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

TagAqsa Working Group (AWG) Imperialist Must be Opposed U.S-Israel as Modern Imperialist Duo

