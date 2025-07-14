SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hajj 2025 Medical Services Conclude, Fatalities Decline

The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.

Madinah, MINA – Indonesia officially concluded its 1446H/2025 Hajj medical operations on July 10, marked by the return of the final group of pilgrims (KJT 28) to Indonesia. The number of pilgrim deaths decreased this year, with 446 recorded fatalities compared to 461 in 2024.

Head of the Hajj Health Division, Mohammad Imran, reported that during the 70-day operation, 1,710 Indonesian pilgrims received treatment at Saudi hospitals. The most common diagnoses included pneumonia, diabetes mellitus, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pharmacy services reached 12,396 cases, with flu and cough combination tablets being the most dispensed medications.

Imran expressed gratitude to all healthcare personnel for their dedication and called for continued reflection and improvement, especially in strengthening communication with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health in preparation for next year’s pilgrimage.

Although the Indonesian Hajj Health Clinic (KKHI) in Madinah has officially closed, medical officers will continue monitoring the 43 Indonesian pilgrims still receiving care in Saudi hospitals until all health teams return home. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHajj 2025 Indonesia Hajj fatalities decline Hajj healthcare statistics Hajj medical services Hajj pneumonia diabetes COPD Indonesian Hajj Health Division Indonesian pilgrims 2025 KKHI Madinah 2025 Ministry of Health Hajj coordination Saudi hospital treatment Hajj

