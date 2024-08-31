Theatrical Performance of “Stop Genocide on Gaza by Al-Fatah Cikampek Students

Jakarta, MINA – Dozens of students from Al-Fatah Cikampek performed a theatrical act titled “Stop Genocide and Cease Fire Now” during a peaceful rally for Palestine in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday.

The performance, conducted in English, depicted how the British government granted illegal land to the Jewish community, which was originally Palestinian territory.

“One scene depicted that the Jews claimed the land as the promised land from their God. However, they took it from the Palestinian people through confiscation, expulsion, and killing,” read one part of the theatrical act.

“To this day, the colonial actions against the Palestinian people continue. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, and millions more have been displaced from their homeland,” the monologue continued.

Participants wore Palestinian scarves, flags, headbands, and other items showing support for the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, in front of the embassy, ​​a concrete blockade about 1.5 meters high with barbed wire was set up by the police, extending to Gambir Station on the eastern side of Monas.

The event was further enhanced by the recitation of Quranic verses by a reciter, specifically Surah Al-Isra 1-8, which recounts the story of Masjid al-Aqsa. (T/RE1/P2)

