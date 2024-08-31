Hundreds Rally to Support Palestine in Front of US Embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of people participated in a peaceful rally to support Palestine in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday morning.

MINA reports the participants came from various areas including Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi (Jabodetabek), and surrounding regions. The rally was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in collaboration with several Palestinian advocacy communities in Jakarta.

Speakers included Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group, and the event featured a theatrical performance by the Al-Aqsa Loving Women’s Community.

Participants wore Palestinian scarves, flags, headbands, and other items showing support for the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, in front of the embassy, ​​a concrete blockade about 1.5 meters high with barbed wire was set up by the police, extending to Gambir Station on the eastern side of Monas.

The rally was further enhanced by the recitation of Quranic verses by a reciter, specifically Surah Al-Isra 1-8, which recounts the story of Masjid al-Aqsa. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)