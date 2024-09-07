Bekasi Supports Palestine at Islamic Center with Sheikh Muraweh Mosa

Bekasi, MINA – The Bekasi Supports Palestine event was held again at the Islamic Center Mosque in Bekasi City on Saturday from 12:00 to 15:30 WIB, featuring Sheikh Dr. Muraweh Mosa Naser Nassar.

Thousands of attendees, including religious leaders, scholars, academics, activists, and local residents, participated in the third edition of the Bekasi Supports Palestine event.

Sheikh Muraweh Mosa is a Palestinian scholar and academic currently residing in Turkey. He is the founder of the Palestinian Scholars Association and the International Union of Muslim Scholars.

“This time is special because we are not only talking about supporting Palestine, but Sheikh Dr. Muraweh’s presence is related to the foundational understanding of why we must defend Palestine,” said Ustaz Akhirul Sholeh, Chairman of the Bekasi Supports Palestine Event to MINA.

Sholeh noted that Sheikh Muraweh Mosa is one of the scholars who specializes in discussing 40 hadiths about Masjid Al-Aqsa.

“So, in the end, what we are doing today is based on solid foundations,” he added.

In addition to Sheikh Muraweh Mosa’s lecture, the Bekasi Supports Palestine event included a fundraising effort for Palestine, including the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, initiated by Maemunah Center and Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)