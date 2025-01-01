On New Year’s Day, Hundreds of Thousands Rally in Istanbul in Support of Palestine

Istanbul, MINA – Hundreds of thousands of people gathered on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day to express solidarity with Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

Participants marched from mosques across the historic peninsula and beyond after morning prayers, carrying Turkish and Palestinian flags. The event was organized by the National Will Platform, a coalition of 308 NGOs.

The demonstrators prayed for an end to Israel’s massacre of Palestinians before gathering on the bridge, which spans the iconic Golden Horn, to demand international action against the ongoing atrocities.

In the middle of the bridge, where tight security measures were in place, a large banner read: “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” in Turkish and English, along with Turkish and Palestinian flags.

Boats also supported the protest from the sea.

In addition, “ForFairFuture” stickers were placed on the stage set up for the press, and a giant screen and sound system were also installed in the area.

Several members of Turkish and foreign NGOs and human rights activists also gave speeches during the event.

Protesters shouted slogans such as “Israeli killers will be held accountable” and “Martyrs must not die.”

The Israeli army has been waging a genocidal war in Gaza, killing more than 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)