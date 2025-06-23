SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

OIC Condemns US and Israeli Attacks on Iran, Urges UN Action

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

OIC (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Istanbul, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran in a draft resolution issued following its 51st Council of Foreign Ministers session held in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported.

Resolution No. 69/51-POL denounced Israel’s repeated military operations targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and key figures, including scientists and military officials. The OIC described the actions as a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, specifically the prohibition on the use of force against another state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The resolution expressed the OIC’s full solidarity with Iran, reaffirming its support for Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It called for an immediate end to all Israeli aggression and warned against further escalation that could threaten regional and global security.

Citing several UN and IAEA resolutions, the document reiterated international condemnation of attacks on nuclear facilities and urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to denounce the attacks on Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan. The OIC also called on Israel to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and submit its nuclear activities to full IAEA oversight.

Also Read: Iran FM Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Putin on Israel-US Strikes

The resolution demanded the UN Security Council take urgent action under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to halt Israeli aggression. It also urged OIC member states within the Security Council to press for decisive measures against Israel’s actions.

In addition, the OIC condemned violations of Iraqi airspace during the attacks, stressing Israel’s legal and political responsibility. The resolution instructed OIC missions worldwide to communicate the organization’s stance and push for international condemnation.

Lastly, the OIC requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to register the resolution as an official UN document and pledged continued engagement on the matter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

