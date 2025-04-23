SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Powerful Earthquake Hits Istanbul, 151 Injured in Panic-Driven Incidents

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Istanbul, MINA – A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul, Türkiye on Wednesday, injuring 151 people as panic swept through the city, Anadolu Agency reported.

Officials confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The quake’s epicenter was located in the Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time (0949 GMT) and was felt strongly across Istanbul and neighboring provinces. The quake, which struck at a depth of nearly 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), lasted for 13 seconds. The intensity prompted residents to flee buildings in fear, resulting in injuries primarily from falls and panic-induced incidents.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Istanbul’s governor’s office confirmed that 151 people were hospitalized due to jumping from heights during the panic, but no fatalities or severe injuries were reported. Treatment for the injured continues in local hospitals.

Two significant aftershocks, both measuring 4.9 in magnitude, followed the main quake at 1:02 p.m. and 3:12 p.m. local time. Both aftershocks originated off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of Marmara.

AFAD reported that there were no signs of casualties or structural destruction. Emergency response teams have been mobilized, and field assessments are ongoing to evaluate potential damage and ensure public safety. Authorities warned residents to avoid reentering potentially damaged buildings, limit vehicle use, and refrain from using mobile networks unless in emergencies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his concern and extended his well wishes to the affected citizens. He confirmed that the situation was being closely monitored by national authorities and emergency teams. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Powerful Earthquake Hits Istanbul, 151 Injured in Panic-Driven Incidents

