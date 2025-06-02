Saudi Arabia Deploys Over 40,000 Security Personnel in Mecca for Hajj 2025

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has deployed more than 40,000 security personnel in Mecca for the 2025 Hajj season as part of a multi-layered security framework encompassing crowd control, traffic management, surveillance, and rapid response.

The kingdom is also utilizing advanced technologies, including facial recognition systems, drones, and AI-powered monitoring platforms, to detect and respond to irregular activities in real-time, Gulf News reported on Sunday.

With pilgrims now arriving in the kingdom, interagency coordination has intensified among the Ministries of Interior, Health, Transport, and Civil Defense. Emergency medical services, sanitation units, and mobility infrastructure have been fully integrated, forming one of the most complex logistical operations in the world.

As part of its preparations, Saudi Arabia recently conducted a massive security parade and military drill in Mecca, demonstrating the kingdom’s operational readiness to safeguard millions of pilgrims.

Also Read: Man Convicted for Burning Quran Outside Turkish Consulate in London

The large-scale event, overseen by Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, featured thousands of security forces, helicopter flyovers, and tactical demonstrations by elite units.

The exercises aimed to test and affirm the preparedness of Hajj security forces ahead of the pilgrimage’s peak days, set to begin in the coming days.

The Hajj Security Parade served both as a symbolic display and practical rehearsal to address the logistical and security challenges posed by the mass influx of pilgrims into the holy cities of Mecca, Medina, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

This year’s drills included coordinated formations, rapid-response operations by commando units, and emergency simulations designed to neutralize potential threats. Helicopters flew overhead as ground units executed swift mobilization maneuvers.

Also Read: Tuscany Governor Urges Italy to Recognize the State of Palestine

“Hajj security is a red line. Our forces are fully prepared and vigilant to confront anything that may disturb the peace of Allah’s guests. We are committed to ensuring that pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” said Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Bassami, Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Cambridge Students Reestablish Pro-Palestine Encampment, Demand Divestment from Defense Contractors