SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudi Arabia Deploys Over 40,000 Security Personnel in Mecca for Hajj 2025

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

A Hajj security officer of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is communicating with a soldier. (Photo: X/@SaudiMOH)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has deployed more than 40,000 security personnel in Mecca for the 2025 Hajj season as part of a multi-layered security framework encompassing crowd control, traffic management, surveillance, and rapid response.

The kingdom is also utilizing advanced technologies, including facial recognition systems, drones, and AI-powered monitoring platforms, to detect and respond to irregular activities in real-time, Gulf News reported on Sunday.

With pilgrims now arriving in the kingdom, interagency coordination has intensified among the Ministries of Interior, Health, Transport, and Civil Defense. Emergency medical services, sanitation units, and mobility infrastructure have been fully integrated, forming one of the most complex logistical operations in the world.

As part of its preparations, Saudi Arabia recently conducted a massive security parade and military drill in Mecca, demonstrating the kingdom’s operational readiness to safeguard millions of pilgrims.

Also Read: Man Convicted for Burning Quran Outside Turkish Consulate in London

The large-scale event, overseen by Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, featured thousands of security forces, helicopter flyovers, and tactical demonstrations by elite units.

The exercises aimed to test and affirm the preparedness of Hajj security forces ahead of the pilgrimage’s peak days, set to begin in the coming days.

The Hajj Security Parade served both as a symbolic display and practical rehearsal to address the logistical and security challenges posed by the mass influx of pilgrims into the holy cities of Mecca, Medina, Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

This year’s drills included coordinated formations, rapid-response operations by commando units, and emergency simulations designed to neutralize potential threats. Helicopters flew overhead as ground units executed swift mobilization maneuvers.

Also Read: Tuscany Governor Urges Italy to Recognize the State of Palestine

“Hajj security is a red line. Our forces are fully prepared and vigilant to confront anything that may disturb the peace of Allah’s guests. We are committed to ensuring that pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” said Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Bassami, Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Cambridge Students Reestablish Pro-Palestine Encampment, Demand Divestment from Defense Contractors

TagAI surveillance crowd control drone monitoring Emergency services facial recognition Hajj 2025 Hajj logistics Mecca preparation Mecca safety Military drill Prince Abdulaziz Public safety public security Saudi security security parade

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Saudi Arabia Deploys Over 40,000 Security Personnel in Mecca for Hajj 2025

  • 4 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Asia

Over 120,000 Indonesian Pilgrims Benefit from Expanded Makkah Route Initiative

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Launch Broad Ground Offensive across Northern and Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 07:21 WIB
Asia

Saudi Ministry of Health Launches Multilingual Hajj Awareness Kit

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
International

Hajj Pilgrims Face Extreme Heat on Journey from Madinah to Makkah

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 11:43 WIB
Makkah Launches Advanced Digital Tools to Enhance Hajj Pilgrims’ Experience (photo: Arab News )
Asia

Makkah Launches Advanced Digital Tools to Enhance Hajj Pilgrims’ Experience

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Load More
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Submits Response to New US Proposal Aiming for Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 08:50 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens Killed as Israeli Forces Open Fire on Civilians Seeking Aid in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:43 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Deploys Over 40,000 Security Personnel in Mecca for Hajj 2025

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Women Join Solidarity Event for Al-Aqsa Liberation Through Educational Gathering

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us