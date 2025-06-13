SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Number of Israelis Injured in Iranian Missile Strikes Rises to 63, Hundreds Evacuated

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Iranian airstrikes attack Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The number of Israelis injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes has risen to 63, including two in critical condition, according to Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday. The escalation follows a wave of ballistic missile attacks launched by Iran in response to Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

Channel 12 also reported that 300 residents in Greater Tel Aviv and an additional 100 in Ramat Gan were evacuated after their homes sustained significant damage. The Iranian rockets reportedly destroyed nine buildings and damaged hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to Haaretz.

Earlier, 35 injuries were confirmed by Yedioth Ahronoth, and Israel’s emergency services said dozens of sites had been impacted across the country. Alarms had sounded nationwide, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

The Iranian attack came after Israel deployed around 200 aircraft in a large-scale operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, killing several top Iranian military officials and scientists.

Also Read: Iran Downs Two Israeli F-35 Fighter Jets

Iran has since called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address what it calls Israeli aggression and vowed severe retaliation.

Meanwhile, aerial interceptions were observed over Tehran following renewed Israeli airstrikes, as reported by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Fresh Strikes on Northeastern Iran Kill 18, Injure Dozens

