At Least 79 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza Strip

sajadi Editor : Widi - 52 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

2 Views

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of at least 79 martyrs and treated 163 wounded individuals over the past 24 hours, following a renewed wave of Israeli attacks, Palestine Information Center reported.

The latest escalation adds to the mounting toll of casualties as the Israeli occupation army continues its military offensive in the besieged enclave.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday, since the Israeli forces resumed their assault on March 18, 2025, more than 3,901 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 11,088 others injured.

The continuous airstrikes and ground operations have targeted multiple areas, resulting in widespread destruction and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The total death toll since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, has now surpassed 54,056 martyrs, with around 123,129 people injured. Civilian infrastructure, including homes, medical facilities, and shelters, has been severely damaged or destroyed, further compounding the suffering of Gaza’s population.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the bodies of additional martyrs who remain missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip, as rescue teams struggle to reach areas isolated by ongoing hostilities and rubble from collapsed buildings. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

