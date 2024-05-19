Former Mossad: Israel’s Economy Collapsed and Lost the War in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Former Deputy Head of the Israeli Intelligence Agency (Mossad) and member of the Knesset (Parliament), Ram Ben Barak, said that the war in Gaza was pointless, Israel was losing, and the country’s economy was collapsing.

This was revealed by Ram Ben-Barak in an interview with Israeli public radio on Saturday.

“This war (in Gaza) has no clear objectives, and we (Israel) will definitely lose. “We were forced to engage in fighting in the same area and ended up losing more soldiers,” said Ben Barak.

“We also faced setbacks on the international stage, our relations with the US deteriorated significantly, and Israel’s economy collapsed. Show me one thing we have done successfully,” added Ben Barak.

Ben Barak previously served as Deputy Head of Israel’s Intelligence Service (Mossad) from 2009 to 2011, and Chairman of the Knesset’s Security and Foreign Affairs Committee between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile on the side of the Palestinian resistance, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, and Palestinian factions daily announce the killings and injuries of Israeli soldiers and the destruction of military vehicles, and broadcast video clips documenting some of the successes of their operations.

On Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the killing of 15 Israeli soldiers after targeting a house where some of them were hiding east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Previously, on Friday, Al Qassam also announced that within 10 days its fighters were able to target 100 different Israeli Occupation military vehicles, including tanks, tankers and bulldozers, on all battle lines.

Entering the 225th day of the Israeli Occupation Army continuing its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, when its planes bombed around hospitals, buildings, towers and houses of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of residents, as well as preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The occupation’s ongoing aggression against Gaza has resulted in nearly 35,400 citizens being killed and injuring 79,261 others, while around 1.7 million people from the Gaza Strip’s population have been displaced, according to UN data. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)