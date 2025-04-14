SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 250 Former Mossad Officials Sign Petition on Urging Immediate End to Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

17 Views

Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – More than 250 former Mossad officials signed a petition on Sunday night urging an immediate end to the war in Gaza to facilitate the release of all hostages, according to reports from Israeli media, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The petition, initiated by former senior Mossad officer Gail Shorsh, includes signatures from three former Mossad chiefs, Danny Yatom, Ephraim Halevy, and Tamir Pardo along with dozens of former department and deputy department heads within the intelligence agency.

This move reflects a growing wave of dissent within Israel’s security establishment. Since Thursday, at least six petitions have emerged, signed by reservists, retired officers, and veterans from multiple branches of the Israeli military.

In a separate petition earlier Sunday, around 200 active military reservist doctors also called for an end to the conflict and the safe return of hostages held in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us