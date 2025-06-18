SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran Announces Missile Strikes Targeting Mossad and Aman Headquarters

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that it had directly struck two major Israeli intelligence facilities: the headquarters of the Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) and a Mossad operational center, acccording to Palestine Chronicle report.

The strikes were part of Operation True Promise 3, aimed at retaliating for recent Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure and civilians.

A wave of Iranian ballistic missiles targeted central areas of the occupied territories early Tuesday. Israeli media confirmed that at least five missiles landed in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, with one striking Herzliya, a key location for Israeli intelligence operations. Another missile hit Glilot, a site believed to house core logistics for Aman.

Military censorship limited reporting, but photos from Israeli sources showed damage to a large warehouse or command center. The strikes sparked multiple explosions across the region. Loud blasts were reported in Herzliya, Ramat HaSharon, and Ra’anana, with several buildings damaged and injuries confirmed.

Iran’s IRGC said the strikes were “precise and painful blows” against Israeli occupation forces. The broader barrage involved 20–30 ballistic missiles fired toward central and southern areas of the occupied territories. Air raid sirens rang out across Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and nearby towns, but Israeli defenses failed to intercept several projectiles.

According to Magen David Adom, at least ten Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters. Fires erupted in several locations, including Kfar Saba, and over 20 firefighting teams were deployed in response. In southern areas, including Beersheba in the Naqab, three more Iranian missiles reportedly struck, causing further damage.

Israeli authorities are investigating possible casualties trapped under rubble in Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, criticism mounted over delayed missile warnings; alerts were issued only two to three minutes before impact.

Iranian officials emphasized that the strikes were a direct response to Israel’s continued bombing of Iranian hospitals, media outlets, and residential neighborhoods. While Israel claims it targets military objectives, the civilian death toll in Iran has drawn global condemnation.

The IRGC confirmed the ninth wave of Operation True Promise 3 occurred Monday night, with strikes continuing into Tuesday morning. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency published footage showing missiles flying over the occupied West Bank. The IRGC also claimed to hit the same base used for a recent Israeli attack on Iran’s state broadcasting authority.

Air raid sirens were also heard across northern areas from Nahariya to Caesarea and Haifa as well as in the occupied Syrian Golan, amid fears of additional drone or missile strikes. []

