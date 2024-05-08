Indonesia Condemns Forced Displacement of Palestinians, Peak Crime against Humanity

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government strongly condemned the Israeli military occupation for its efforts to forcibly expel Palestinian civilians from the city of Rafah, southern Gaza and called it the pinnacle of crimes against humanity.

“Any attempt to forcefully transfer or expel Palestinians, including from Rafah, is unacceptable because this action is the height of crimes against humanity,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in X, quoted by MINA on Wednesday.

Indonesia also strongly condemns Israel’s military attack on the city of Rafah and its control of the city’s borders on the Palestinian side.

Therefore, Indonesia urges the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately stop Israel’s brutal crimes and prevent an even greater humanitarian disaster.

Israel told Palestinians to evacuate parts of Rafah on Monday. The order appeared to be preparation for a ground offensive on the city south of the Gaza Strip .

Rafah is where more than one million Gaza war refugees have taken refuge.

Through Arabic text messages, phone calls and leaflets, Gazans were instructed to move to an ‘extended humanitarian zone’. This area is 20 kilometers from Rafah.

Witnesses said some Palestinian families staggered through the cold spring rain.

The UN condemned Israel’s order regarding the evacuation of civilians from Rafah.

The UN warned that the move would cause more deaths, suffering and increased destruction in an already dire situation.

“Gaza residents continue to be hit by bombs, disease and even hunger. And today, they were told that they must move again as Israel’s military operations in Rafah escalate,” said United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)