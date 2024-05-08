Israeli Warplanes Target Residential in Rafah, Killing Several Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes on Wednesday bombed residential buildings in the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Local sources reported that occupation artillery targeted the buildings of Zoroub, Qeshta and Al-Masry in central Rafah, causing them to catch fire.

Ambulance and rescue crews are facing difficulties in reaching the targeted areas due to the ongoing Israeli artillery shelling.

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing and stopped the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of violent raids on the eastern areas of Rafah, resulting in the killing of several civilians and causing multiple injuries.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now surged to 34,789, medical sources confirmed this morning.

The sources added that at least 78,204 others have also been injured since the beginning of the onslaught. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)