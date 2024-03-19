Select Language

Latest
-149 min. agoIsrael Announces to Conduct "Major Activity' in Rafah Following Evacuation of Residents
-113 min. agoThe First Aid Reaches Gaza’s Northern after Four Months
1 hours agoAround 14,000 Pairs of Shoes Laid out on Utrecht to Symbolize Children Killed in Gaza
10 hours agoJakarta Governor Appointed by Direct Regional Elections
10 hours agoAmerican Muslim Producer Razi Jafri Visits Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta
Slideshow

Israel Announces to Conduct “Major Activity’ in Rafah Following Evacuation of Residents

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – Israel on Monday announced it plans to conduct what it called a “major activity” in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, following the evacuation of Palestinians to the western area of the city.

“Of course, we will act in Rafah, and before the major activity, we will evacuate the residents from there to the western area,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israel’s public broadcaster KAN as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

In recent weeks, Israeli officials repeatedly rejected the return of Palestinian refugees from the southern Gaza Strip to its north.

He said: “When we have to act in Rafah, I see no gap between the US and Israel, including evacuating civilians.”

Also Read:  UN: Gaza Health Ministry Death Tolls in Earlier Conflicts  Credible

Katz’s statement comes a day after a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, confirmed that Washington would not support any large-scale Israeli military operation in Rafah without a viable plan ensuring the security and safety of 1.5 million displaced people.

On March 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is preparing to evacuate the residents.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. More than 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and over 73,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Also Read:  EGYPT TO EVACUATE, DESTROY 802 HOUSES IN NORTH SINAI

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news