Israeli Army Kills 16 Aid Seekers Including 3 Children in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 16 Palestinians, including three children, were killed by Israeli military fire and shelling while waiting for humanitarian aid in various locations across Gaza since Saturday morning, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest casualties include three people killed when an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced families west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Two more were killed in a separate attack targeting a civilian gathering in the Zeitoun neighborhood of eastern Gaza City.

Earlier in the day, three children were killed and another critically injured in an Israeli strike on Al-Mansoura Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Additionally, Al-Awda Hospital reported receiving five bodies and 15 wounded individuals, four of them critically injured following a strike on civilians waiting for aid south of the Wadi Gaza area.

Medical personnel confirmed that three more Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution site west of Rafah city. Multiple injuries were also reported near the Nitzarim area as civilians attempted to access humanitarian assistance.

Eyewitnesses stated that many of the victims were waiting at Israeli army-controlled aid distribution points. Since May 7, Israel has been bypassing UN and international aid organizations by delivering limited aid through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a mechanism supported by Israel and the US but rejected by the United Nations.

Palestinians who seek aid through this foundation frequently come under Israeli fire, leading to regular casualties.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have continued to target other areas, including northern Bureij refugee camp, the town of Jabalia, and fishing boats in Khan Younis. The Israeli army has also demolished homes in the northern parts of Gaza.

The military campaign, ongoing since October 2023, has killed more than 55,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its offensive.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

