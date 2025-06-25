SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Kills 100 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Aid Seekers

Gaza, MINA – At least 100 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, including several people who were seeking humanitarian aid, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

Multiple strikes and shellings were reported in various parts of Gaza. In the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, two Israeli strikes killed 17 people, including two children. Israeli gunfire also killed eight individuals trying to access aid in the Netzarim area in central Gaza and three others west of Rafah.

Airstrikes on homes in western Gaza City claimed nine lives, including four children. In northwestern Gaza City, a mother and her two children were among five killed in shelling. Rescue teams recovered bodies from under rubble in Jabalia Al-Nazla and Abasan, while strikes in Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp resulted in ten more deaths.

Other attacks included:

Also Read: Three Palestinians Killed in Violent Israeli Settler Attack East of Ramallah

  • Five killed in Khan Younis, including two waiting for aid
  • Two dead near Omari Mosque in Jabalia Al-Balad
  • Six killed in a residential strike in southwestern Gaza City
  • Nine killed in Al-Shati refugee camp, including five children
  • Twelve killed in Shejaiya due to a residential building bombing

The Israeli army has continued its military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Despite international pressure, Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire. []

Also Read: Gaza Hospitals on Verge of Collapse amid Severe Shortages and Overcrowding

