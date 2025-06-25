Over 500 Palestinians Killed in “Israeli-American Death Traps” in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office in Gaza announced Tuesday that 516 Palestinians have been killed and 3,799 injured in what it called “Israeli-American death traps” aimed at starving civilians attempting to access humanitarian aid centers across the besieged Gaza Strip. An additional 39 people remain missing, feared dead under rubble or unaccounted for in the chaos, Palestine Information Center reported.

The statement accuses Israeli occupation forces of deliberately targeting aid distribution zones, especially in Rafah and central Gaza, over the past several days. These areas, intended to provide relief, have become “killing zones” as shelling and airstrikes continue to devastate crowds of poor and displaced civilians in search of food amid widespread famine.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has been described by human rights organizations and international legal bodies as genocidal, with nearly 180,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, mostly women and children.

Over 11,000 remain missing, many believed to be buried under the rubble of homes, shelters, and destroyed aid sites. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)