Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Strikes Kill 26 More Palestinians in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Gaza, MINA – At least 26 more Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to local medics and witnesses, Anadolu Agency reported.

Among the victims, five Palestinians were killed and several injured when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery reportedly set multiple properties ablaze in the Qizan Abu Rashwan neighborhood of the same city.

Six more bodies were recovered in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis, following another Israeli strike. A Palestinian woman also died due to Israeli fire in the same area, medics said.

In northern Rafah, six people attempting to access food at an aid distribution point were shot and killed by Israeli forces, with dozens more injured in the incident.

Central Gaza also saw casualties. Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed when a drone strike hit their home in Nuseirat refugee camp. Another person was killed in a separate attack on a home in the nearby Bureij camp.

In Gaza City, three more Palestinians, including another child were killed in separate strikes in the northern part of the enclave.

Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military offensive on Gaza since October 2023. According to Palestinian sources, the ongoing assault has resulted in the deaths of nearly 56,000 people, most of them women and children.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In addition, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

