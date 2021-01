Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air Aircraft Lost Contact

Jakarta, MINA – An airplane belonging to Sriwijaya Air with flight number SJ 182 Air was declared lost contact on Saturday around 02.39 p.m.

The Boeing 737-524 aircraft with the Jakarta-Pontianak flight route, departed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport at 01.56p.m carrying 46 adult passengers, 7 children, 1 infant, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew.

The plane lost contact after about 40 minutes of flying around Kepulauan Seribu or approximately 11 miles from Soetta Airport. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)