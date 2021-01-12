Sriwijaya Air Tragedy, Hamas Sends Condolences to Indonesia

Doha, MINA – Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyah sent a letter of condolences to President Joko Widodo for the tragedy of the Sriwijaya Air Sj-182 crash. The plane was carrying 62 passengers crashed on Saturday, a few minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

“We at Hamas receive with grief and deep sorrow the news of the crash of an Indonesian passenger plane carrying 62 people, which crashed into the sea near an island in the capital Jakarta,” wrote Haniyah.

He expressed his deep condolences to the President of Indonesia, the families of the victims and the people of Indonesia, hoping that Allah would bestow upon the victims with His mercy and forgiveness and give patience to their families for their loss.

Voicing the solidarity of Hamas and the Palestinian people with Indonesia, its people, and the families of the victims, Haniyah hopes that the president, government and the people of Indonesia have a safe, stable and more prosperous future. (T/RE1)

