Families of Sriwijaya Air Victims Crashed Sprinkle Flowers at the Crash Site

Thousand Islands, MINA – The families of the Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 PK-CLC plane victims sprinkled flowers at the crash site in the Thousand Islands, on Friday.

Representatives of the victims’ families, several pilots and the Sriwijaya Air crew attended the procession to pay their respects to the 62 people who died in the accident.

They sprinkled flowers into the waters between Lancang Island and Laki Island from the KRI Semarang starting at 09.30 p.m.

Sobs from the families colored this procession.

“We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims for the tragedy experienced by SJ 182. Of course, we are sad and also lost,” said Sriwijaya Air President Director Jefferson Irwin Jauwena on board the KRI Semarang on Friday.

“We hope all victims can be identified as soon as possible,” he continued.

Sriwijaya Air’s search and evacuation process was stopped on Thursday, 21 January 2021 after 13 days.

From the operation, the Joint SAR Team found 324 bags containing the victim’s body parts, 64 bags containing small plane debris, and 54 bags containing large parts of the aircraft.

The National Police’s Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team has identified 47 Sriwijaya Air victims as of Thursday night. This means, there are 15 more victims who have not been identified.

In addition, the Joint SAR Team has also found the Flight Data Record (FDR), which is one of the two black boxes belonging to the plane.

Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) Soerjanto Tjahjono said the search for one more black box, namely the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), would continue even though the operation had ended. (T/RE1)

