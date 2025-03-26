Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip reported on Wednesday that its hospitals received 39 martyrs and 124 wounded citizens within the last 24 hours, Palinfo reported.

According to the ministry’s daily statement, one of the martyrs was found under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Since Israel’s renewed aggression on March 18, Gaza has seen 830 martyrs and 1,787 injuries. The total number of casualties since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, has now reached 50,183 martyrs and 113,828 wounded.

The ministry also noted that there are still many victims trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings or lying on the roads. Due to ongoing destruction and blockages, rescue teams have been unable to reach these individuals.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

This comes amid escalating violence in the region, with no clear end in sight for the humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza