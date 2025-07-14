SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)

Gaza, MINA The United Nations warned on Saturday that the fuel shortage in the Gaza Strip has reached a “critical level,” exacerbating the suffering of an already devastated population.

In a joint statement as reported by Palestine Information Center on Sunday, seven UN agencies stressed that after nearly two years of war, Gaza’s residents are facing extreme hardship, particularly widespread food insecurity.

“When the fuel runs out, it adds an unbearable burden to people already on the brink of famine,” the agencies said.

They emphasized that fuel is essential to operate hospitals, water systems, sewage networks, ambulances, and all humanitarian operations. They also noted that bakeries require fuel to keep functioning.

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Police Kidnap Mosque Guard

The besieged Palestinian enclave has suffered from a severe fuel shortage since the start of the war, which was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The agencies, including the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Health Organization, and the World Food Program warned that “fuel scarcity in Gaza has reached critical levels.” They reiterated that the lack of fuel places an unbearable burden on a population already facing famine conditions.

The agencies further warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza could be forced to shut down completely if sufficient fuel is not supplied. “This would mean no healthcare, no clean water, and no ability to provide aid,” they stated. “Without adequate fuel, humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza are at risk of collapsing.”

They also highlighted that without fuel, bakeries and communal kitchens cannot operate, water and sanitation systems will shut down, and families will be deprived of safe drinking water as solid waste and sewage accumulate in the streets. These conditions, they cautioned, could trigger deadly disease outbreaks and push the most vulnerable residents even closer to death.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Factions Step Up Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

The warning came just days after the UN managed to deliver fuel into Gaza for the first time in 130 days. While welcoming this development, the agencies stressed that the 75,000 liters of fuel delivered represent only “a fraction of what is needed daily to sustain basic life and maintain critical aid.”

The agencies stressed the urgency of the situation, declaring, “UN humanitarian agencies and partners are not exaggerating the urgency of this moment.” They added, “Fuel must be allowed into Gaza in sufficient quantities and on a regular basis to support life-saving operations.”

On Friday, the Gaza Ministry of Health warned that hospitals have been forced to adopt extreme rationing measures, including shutting off electricity in some departments and halting essential services such as dialysis due to the fuel crisis. The ministry reported that ambulance capacity has been severely reduced, forcing civilians to transport the injured and sick using animal-drawn carts. Critically ill patients dependent on life-support equipment are now constantly at risk of death. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Assassinates Renowned Surgeon Dr. Ahmed Qandil in Gaza

Tagambulances Bakeries disease outbreaks Famine food insecurity fuel shortage Hospitals humanitarian crisis life-support Ministry of Health OCHA Palestinian health crisis UN agencies water systems wfp WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • 1 hour ago
A surgeon, Dr. Ahmed Qandil, was killed on Sunday afternoon when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out an airstrike targeting a civilian gathering at the Al-Samar intersection in central Gaza City. (Photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Assassinates Renowned Surgeon Dr. Ahmed Qandil in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 5,800 Children Diagnosed With Malnutrition in Gaza in June: UNICEF

  • 4 hours ago
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes on Gaza’s Beit Hanoun Amid Aggression War

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 13:31 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

100 Palestinians, Including 27 Aid Seekers, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 11:26 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • 17 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Hajj 2025 Medical Services Conclude, Fatalities Decline

  • 4 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Europe

Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Handala’ Departs from Italy for Gaza in Effort to Break Israeli Blockade

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us