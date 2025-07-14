Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations warned on Saturday that the fuel shortage in the Gaza Strip has reached a “critical level,” exacerbating the suffering of an already devastated population.

In a joint statement as reported by Palestine Information Center on Sunday, seven UN agencies stressed that after nearly two years of war, Gaza’s residents are facing extreme hardship, particularly widespread food insecurity.

“When the fuel runs out, it adds an unbearable burden to people already on the brink of famine,” the agencies said.

They emphasized that fuel is essential to operate hospitals, water systems, sewage networks, ambulances, and all humanitarian operations. They also noted that bakeries require fuel to keep functioning.

The besieged Palestinian enclave has suffered from a severe fuel shortage since the start of the war, which was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The agencies, including the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Health Organization, and the World Food Program warned that “fuel scarcity in Gaza has reached critical levels.” They reiterated that the lack of fuel places an unbearable burden on a population already facing famine conditions.

The agencies further warned that humanitarian operations in Gaza could be forced to shut down completely if sufficient fuel is not supplied. “This would mean no healthcare, no clean water, and no ability to provide aid,” they stated. “Without adequate fuel, humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza are at risk of collapsing.”

They also highlighted that without fuel, bakeries and communal kitchens cannot operate, water and sanitation systems will shut down, and families will be deprived of safe drinking water as solid waste and sewage accumulate in the streets. These conditions, they cautioned, could trigger deadly disease outbreaks and push the most vulnerable residents even closer to death.

The warning came just days after the UN managed to deliver fuel into Gaza for the first time in 130 days. While welcoming this development, the agencies stressed that the 75,000 liters of fuel delivered represent only “a fraction of what is needed daily to sustain basic life and maintain critical aid.”

The agencies stressed the urgency of the situation, declaring, “UN humanitarian agencies and partners are not exaggerating the urgency of this moment.” They added, “Fuel must be allowed into Gaza in sufficient quantities and on a regular basis to support life-saving operations.”

On Friday, the Gaza Ministry of Health warned that hospitals have been forced to adopt extreme rationing measures, including shutting off electricity in some departments and halting essential services such as dialysis due to the fuel crisis. The ministry reported that ambulance capacity has been severely reduced, forcing civilians to transport the injured and sick using animal-drawn carts. Critically ill patients dependent on life-support equipment are now constantly at risk of death. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

