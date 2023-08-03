Select Language

Middle East

Turkiye Provides over 2,000 Prefabricated Homes to Earthquake Victims

An aerial view of the 'prefabricated city' that is under construction in Adiyaman, Turkiye on March 13, 2023 [Lokman Akkaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Istanbul, MINA – Turkish citizens in the southern province of Hatay received more than 2,000 prefabricated homes from the Turkish Religious Endowment in cooperation with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DiTib), Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

The prefabricated house installations were carried out under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in coordination with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

According to MEMO, Citizens from four affected areas in the province of Hatay received their prefabricated homes, with the number of houses handed over so far amounting to 2,023.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 struck southern Turkiye in February and were followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, leaving thousands dead and massive destruction.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

