Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Says India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Pakistan and India have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following days of escalating military conflict. The breakthrough came after overnight negotiations mediated by the United States, Anadolu Agency reported.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great,” Trump said on social media.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the development, noting that Pakistan had always prioritized peace in the region while preserving its sovereignty. Dar credited Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and other nations for their diplomatic support.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed the agreement, stating that both nations’ military leaderships coordinated the ceasefire to take effect at 17:00 IST. He added that further discussions between the military officials are scheduled for May 12.

Also Read: Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized New Delhi’s firm stance against terrorism, asserting that this position remains unchanged.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority reopened the country’s airspace shortly after the ceasefire announcement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised both nations’ leadership, highlighting their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship.” He also revealed extensive communication with senior officials from both sides, including the prime ministers and military leadership, to facilitate the agreement. Talks on broader issues are expected to commence soon at a neutral venue. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Pakistan Shoot Down 48 Indian Drones Amid Deadly Cross-Border Clashes

