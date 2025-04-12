SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Offers Medical Aid for Injured Palestinians, Says FM Sugiono

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Arab Foreign Ministers (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Antalya, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono expressed the country’s readiness to provide medical treatment for Palestinians wounded and traumatized by war.

Indonesia is committed to playing a more active role in assisting the Palestinian people,” Sugiono emphasized during the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee meeting held in Antalya, Türkiye on Friday.

He added that Indonesia’s offer would be implemented upon agreement from all relevant stakeholders.

In line with this, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is currently in the region to consult with leaders of several Middle Eastern countries.

The Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee session began with a meeting of foreign ministers from the OIC-Arab League Special Envoy delegation, followed by an extended meeting with partner countries including European states and members of the UN Security Council.

The forum concluded with the adoption of the Joint Statement Antalya Ministerial Meeting for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution and Lasting Peace in the Middle East. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

