Black Box of Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Found

Jakarta, MINA – The black box of the Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 plane that crashed in the Thousand Islands, North Jakarta was found on Tuesday.

The black box contains flight data that can be used to reveal the cause of the crash.

The discovery of this black box is based on monitoring at the search location in the waters of the Thousand Islands. The black boxes were transported using KRI Rigel to the JICT Post, Tanjung Priok. Thus, it was quoted from Berita Nusa.

Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 crashed on Saturday then after taking off from Soekarno Hatta Airport. Originally, the plane was going to Supadio Airport, Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

Temporary data noted that the plane had veered from its proper path before descending sharply from a height.

Black box is a general term used in the aviation industry to record data while an airplane is flown. Even though it is called a black box, in fact the black box is wrapped in bright colors so that it is easily identified in search operations.

The black box consists of two combinations of devices, namely CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) or conversation in the aircraft cockpit and FDR (Flight Data Recorder) or flight data recording.

FDR continues to record diverse data on all aspects of the aircraft as it flies from one place to another. Meanwhile, the CVR records conversations on the flight deck and sounds such as radio transmissions and automatic alarms.

The black box also features a device known as an Underwater Locator Beacon (ULB). The device activates as soon as the recorder comes into contact with water and can transmit signals from a depth of 14,000 feet.

The function of this tool is to help find the black box after a plane crash that occurs at sea.

To make it easier to find them, the black box is actually not black but bright orange.

With the discovery of the Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 black box, it is hoped that the cause of the unfortunate plane crash will soon be revealed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)