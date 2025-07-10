SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

One More Soldier Killed in Gaza by Palestinian Resistance

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have confirmed the death of another soldier amid fierce battles in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to Israeli outlet Ynet cited by Al Mayadeen, reserve sergeant major Abraham Azoulay was killed during an ambush staged by Palestinian resistance fighters. The incident occurred after Hamas fighters emerged from underground tunnels in Khan Younis and attempted to capture Azoulay, who was ultimately shot dead.

The announcement came after the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for a pre-dawn raid targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis.

In their statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said their fighters had struck a Merkava tank and an armored personnel carrier using Yassin-105 anti-armor shells. Additionally, two Israeli military bulldozers were hit with similar munitions during the operation.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 28 Civilians in Gaza, Including Women and Children

The group revealed that its fighters attempted to capture an Israeli soldier during the battle but were forced to kill him instead due to combat conditions. They also seized his weapon before withdrawing.

Following the clash, Al-Qassam fighters observed an Israeli helicopter landing to evacuate casualties, underlining the severity of the engagement in the area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades further noted that five days earlier, they had successfully targeted another Merkava tank in the same area using a powerful improvised explosive device (IED), illustrating the ongoing and escalating resistance operations in eastern Khan Younis as Israeli ground incursions persist. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli NGO Petitions Supreme Court to Declare Netanyahu Unfit for Office

TagAbraham Azoulay Al-Qassam Brigades Gaza Strip Gaza war Hamas improvised explosive device Israel Israeli military. Israeli occupation forces Khan Younis Merkava Tank Palestinian resistance underground tunnels Yassin 105

