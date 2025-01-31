SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

NTSB Finds Black Boxes from Aircraft Collisions in the U.S.

Airplane Crash in the US (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – Two black boxes have been found from the aircraft that crashed after colliding with a military helicopter near the U.S. capital in Washington, D.C.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that its investigators located the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft involved in the mid-air collision on Wednesday, January 29, at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

“The recorders are currently in the NTSB laboratory for evaluation,” said the NTSB in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The NTSB is an independent government agency responsible for investigating civil transportation accidents.

The American Airlines aircraft was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when it collided in the air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. []

