Boy Dancer Puts Pacu Jalur Culture on the Global Stage

Pekanbaru, MINA – A viral video of a young boy dancer performing lively moves on the tip of a traditional boat during the Pacu Jalur cultural event in Kuantan Singingi Regency, Riau, has captured widespread attention on social media. The phenomenon is seen as a key moment in introducing Indonesia’s local culture to the international stage.

Hang Kafrawi, M.Sn, a lecturer in Cultural Studies at Universitas Lancang Kuning (Unilak), praised the video’s virality. According to him, it is clear evidence of how social media and modern technological sophistication can elevate cultural values to global awareness.

“The virality of the Pacu Jalur boy is extraordinary. It shows how social media and advanced technology today can bring cultural values to the international stage,” he said on Monday, as quoted by the Riau Media Center.

He further stated that the current trend of “Aura Farming” highlights how Pacu Jalur is not only rich in cultural significance but also holds great potential to boost the tourism sector in Riau Province.

“This is a fascinating phenomenon, especially for tourism. It can serve as a platform or tool to promote tourism in the Riau region. So even from remote places, people can find out about it,” he explained.

The cultural observer also emphasized the importance of using technology to present traditions in ways that are relevant to changing times. He reminded the public that ancestral heritage like Pacu Jalur carries deep symbolic meaning and must be creatively communicated to remain relevant to younger generations.

He added that the land of Lancang Kuning is inherently rich in unique cultural values, which have strong potential to attract global interest. Therefore, the challenge ahead is how local communities and regional governments can work together to utilize technology as a means of preserving and popularizing tradition.

“We are rich in cultural values, and today we must package them through technology. This phenomenon also shows that people around the world, even celebrities, are noticing that Riau has something unique to offer,” he said. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)