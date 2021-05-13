Hamas Sends A Letter for Indonesian President to Support Palestine

Gaza, MINA – The head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh sends a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo asking for attention regarding the Israeli attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque.

“You have followed how the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and its squares and the brave men and women who defended Al-Aqsa were subjected to invasion, desecration, oppression and brutality, not to mention closing the mosque and denying Muslim worshipers access to it, ” Ismail wrote to Jokowi as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Haniyeh said Israel had evicted and took over residential property and forced the division of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

In fact, the Israeli move is judged to have changed the status quo in aggression and new criminal methods that cross borders.

“This crime targeted the occupied City of Jerusalem in its Islamic history,” said Haniyeh.

Hamas, said Haniyeh, hopes Jokowi and Muslims can stand together against Israeli aggression at the end of this holy month of Ramadan.

Haniyeh said the Palestinian people would not stop to defend the land and sanctity of Baitul Maqdis on behalf of all Muslims.

“We are writing this letter to His Holiness on the days of the month of solidarity, cooperation and ahead of this victory, hoping and believing that Muslims will become like a concrete structure for standing with Jerusalem and holiness,” said Haniyeh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)