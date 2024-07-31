Select Language

Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated in Iran: State media

Tehran, MINA – Palestinian Movement, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after his residence was targeted in Tehran, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement.

A statement by the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said the attack was carried out early Wednesday, adding that a probe is underway to find the cause of the incident.

The statement offered condolences to the people of Palestine, the Muslim world, and the Resistance Front’s fighters over the Hamas leader’s death.

A statement by Hamas says an “Israeli” raid killed the Palestinian group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh in his residence in Tehran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president and met Iran’s Supreme Leader. (T/P2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

