Hamas Appoints Yahya Sinwar as New Leader after Killing of Ismail Haniyeh

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, a top official in Gaza, as the new leader of its political bureau, Al Jazeera reports.

The decision follows the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran on July 31, the movement said on Tuesday.

Haniyeh was assassinated at guest house in the capital Tehran in a mysterious attack that Iranian officials blamed on their arch-foe Israel. Haniyeh’s bodyguard was also killed.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)