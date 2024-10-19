AWG Mourns on the Martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar

Bekasi, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) conveyed a statement regarding the martyrdom of the Hamas leader on the battlefield while fighting against the Israeli Zionist invaders.

“Yahya Sinwar has met his martyrdom and his prayers have been granted by Allah subhanahu wata’ala. “He had previously prayed that the biggest gift that the Jewish Zionists might give him was his murder,” said Chairman of the AWG Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi at the AWG Secretariat, Bekasi, West Java on Friday.

Nur Ikhwan said that Yahya Sinwar really wanted to be martyred on the battlefield and was afraid of death in bed.

“He (Yanya Sinwar) said many times that he was very afraid of dying in bed, being in bed. He really hoped for death as a martyr on the battlefield and Allah answered his prayer. He met Allah in the way that he most longed for, namely martyrdom in the name of Allah on the battlefield,” he said.

According to Nur Ikhwan, Yahya Sinwar is an example of an Islamic leader. Sinwar bravely advanced to the battlefield with other fighters.

“Yahya Sinwar is an example an Islamic leader, how he is not behind a desk but he goes to the battlefield, draws his weapon, is in the midst of his members on the battlefield,” he said.

The Site Manager for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza said that this is what is exemplified by Rasulullah sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam.

“This is how Islamic leaders should behave. This is what Rasulullah sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam exemplified during the war, Rasulullah was in the midst of his friends, repelling the enemy, jumping directly into the battlefield,” Nur Ikhwan emphasized.

He emphasized that the Israeli occupation did not kill Yahya Sinwar because at the time of the battle, the occupation forces did not know Sinwar’s identity.

“The Zionists say that Sinwar was killed, that is not true. The occupation did not kill Sinwar but Sinwar became a martyr in a direct military battle with the occupation forces who previously did not know Sinwar’s identity,” he said.

“So the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar in the battle on the front lines in Rafah is indeed a form of Yahya Sinwar’s struggle to defend Baitul Maqdis and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he continued.

Nur Ikhwan revealed that Yahya Sinwar often gave commanders in every resistance operation carried out by Hamas through its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

“Maybe many people think that Yahya Sinwar sits in a room, commanding from a tunnel. But it turns out that he took part in the shootout even in hundreds of battles in the Philadelphia Corridor that separates North Gaza and Central Gaza. He also commanded October 7 (Al-Aqsa Storm), he also commanded the resistance in North Gaza, in Rafah, and others. He has conditioned Hamas in Gaza, both in terms of management and military. So indeed Al-Qassam can carry out attacks under his command,” he explained.

Nur Ikhwan repeatedly congratulated Yahya Sinwar on achieving the highest title, namely shahid fii sabilillah.

“Once again we congratulate Yahya Sinwar, he has met his Lord in the way he longed for, the way that every Muslim who wants to be a martyr longs for. Once again we congratulate Yahya Sinwar. Hopefully Allah subhanahu wata’ala will also grant us, all Muslims, martyrdom,” he said.

Nur Ikhwan said that Yahya Sinwar’s martyrdom will further increase the faith and strength of Muslims to fight for Baitul Maqdis and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We are sure that the blood that comes out of Sinwar’s body will never weaken the struggle of Muslims around the world, even God willing, the struggle of Muslims who are truly sincere in defending Baitul Maqdis and defending Palestine, defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque will continue to grow, their faith and strength will increase. Hopefully, the blood that spills from Yahya Sinwar’s body will become fertilizer for the faith of Muslims around the world so that it will increase the fertility of faith, increase the spirit of struggle to defend Baitul Maqdis and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. God willing,” he concluded.

Yahya Sinwar (62), Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Leader of the largest Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza, was martyred in battle on the front lines in Rafah, South Gaza against Israeli occupation forces on Thursday.

The Israeli military released drone footage showing Sinwar fighting until his last breath, throwing sticks at the drone despite being seriously injured.

The Israelis accidentally discovered Sinwar and other fighters, despite claims that his killing was the result of US and Israeli intelligence efforts. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)