Khalil Al Hayya: Yahya Sinwar’s Martyrdom to Not Dim Resistance in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Deputy Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Khalil Al-Hayya, emphasized that the death of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ supreme leader, would not weaken the resistance movement.

In fact, al-Hayya stated that Sinwar’s death would further strengthen Hamas’ resistance and resilience.

“The martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar will only increase our movement and resistance in strength and resilience,” stressed al-Hayya when announcing the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Friday.

He added that a movement that offers its leaders and children as martyrs is a movement that is deeply rooted in its people, seeking to achieve its noble goals.

“Leader Yahya Sinwar died while fighting and facing the occupying army until the last moments of his life,” he stressed.

Apart from that, Al-Hayya conveyed the status of Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

“Israeli prisoners will not return to you [their families] except with total Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, cessation of aggression, and release of [Palestinian] prisoners,” he concluded.

Al-Hayya’s statement shows Hamas’ strong determination to continue its struggle, despite losing an important leader.

Yahya Sinwa, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Leader of the largest Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza was killed by Israeli forces while fighting on the front lines in Rafah, Southern Gaza.

The Israeli military released drone footage showing Sinwar fighting to his last breath, throwing sticks at the drone despite being badly injured.

The Israelis accidentally discovered Sinwar and other fighters, despite claims that his killing was the result of US and Israeli intelligence efforts. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)