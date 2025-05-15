Israeli Army Misleads on Tunnel Location Amid Gaza Hospital Strikes

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has come under fire for providing false information regarding the alleged presence of a Hamas tunnel beneath the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israel’s Haaretz daily, aerial images confirm that the tunnel in question is actually located beneath a nearby school, not the hospital, contradicting earlier claims by the Israeli military.

Despite the absence of evidence supporting the tunnel’s existence under the medical facility, the Israeli army carried out two airstrikes on the hospital within 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and the Civil Defense reported that 34 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in these attacks.

A joint statement from the Israeli army and the Shin Bet internal security service claimed that the strikes were “precise” and aimed at senior Hamas figures, including Mohammed Sinwar, a commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades and the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas political chief killed in October 2024.

Hamas condemned the hospital targeting as “a new war crime.” Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that, as of May 8, at least 38 hospitals, 81 health centers, and 164 medical institutions have been destroyed or disabled in the ongoing conflict.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 52,900 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children. []

