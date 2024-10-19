Yahya Sinwar Martyr, MUI: Israel is Biggest Terrorist in the World 

Bekasi, MINA – In response to the martyrdom of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim labeled Zionist Israel the biggest terrorist organization in the world.

“Do not believe those who call Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, and the resistance forces against Israel terrorists. The real terrorist is Israel. Israel is the common enemy of all humanity,” he stated to MINA via WhatsApp in Bekasi on Friday.

He expressed profound condolences for Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in battle while confronting Israeli forces.

“On my own behalf and representing the MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation division, as well as as a Muslim, I wish to express my deepest sympathies for the loss of Mr. Yahya Sinwar, who was murdered by Israel,” he said.

Sudarnoto also prayed for the Palestinian people still enduring the conflict, hoping they find relief from Israeli oppression and protection from Allah.

“God willing, Mr. Yahya Sinwar and those still being pursued by Israel may be safeguarded by Allah. For those who have passed, may they find a place in His paradise as martyrs. For our wounded brothers and sisters, may Allah grant them healing and prompt medical care. Ameen,” he added.

He firmly believes that the deaths of key Hamas figures will not weaken the resistance against Israel.

“Israel’s belief that the killing of these leaders will diminish resistance and lead to significant changes resulting in Palestine’s submission is misguided. I am confident the Palestinian people, along with their forces of resistance, will not bow to Israel,” he asserted.

“For the fighters, this is jihad; there is a deep religious conviction that resisting oppression is part of jihad. Those who fall will be honored in paradise. The Palestinian people and fighters are certain that Israel will one day collapse. Therefore, Israel’s assumptions that Palestine will submit are incorrect,” he continued.

Yahya Sinwar (62), head of Hamas’ Political Bureau and leader of the largest resistance movement in Palestine, was martyred in combat on the front lines in Rafah, southern Gaza against Israeli forces on Thursday.

The Israeli military released drone footage showing Sinwar fighting until his last breath, throwing a stick at the drone despite being gravely injured.

Israeli forces stumbled upon Sinwar and other fighters, although there are claims that his death resulted from U.S. and Israeli intelligence efforts. (T/RE1/P2)

