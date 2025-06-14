Cursed Be Israel for Humanitarian Crimes Against Iran: Indonesian Ulema Council

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, has strongly condemned Israel for committing what he described as grave humanitarian crimes against Iran and openly defying global order.

“Israel has blatantly defied international norms and provoked an escalation of conflict that could lead to a global crisis. This is a clear humanitarian crime. Cursed be Israel,” said Prof. Sudarnoto in an official statement on Saturday morning.

He expressed deep condolences for the loss of military officials and civilians who died in the recent attacks.

“God willing, those who died in the attacks are martyrs. May those injured recover swiftly,” he said.

Also Read: 445 Qur’an and Hadith Memorizers Compete in North Sumatra’s Regional STQH

Prof. Sudarnoto emphasized that the assault was not only a flagrant violation of international law but also a serious threat to humanity and global security.

He affirmed Iran’s full right to self-defense and sovereignty, which he said had been brutally violated by Israel. In this context, he called on all peace-loving nations to show solidarity.

“Despite differing national interests, we must uphold unity to protect humanity, sovereignty, and global security. International law should be a collective tool to stop Israel’s brutality,” he stated.

He also commented on the recent cancellation of the Summit in New York, suggesting it should be a turning point to push for international sanctions on Israel and to prosecute its war criminals.

Also Read: AWG Presidium: Supporting Gaza Is Defending Al-Aqsa and Muslim Dignity

“The crimes committed by Israel, both against Iran and Palestine, must be stopped. The international community must no longer remain silent. It is time to uphold justice and truth,” he concluded.

Israel’s attack on Tehran has been widely viewed as a high-level provocation, not only targeting Iran militarily but also undermining the global peace movement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Launches Literary Labs to Globalize Local Literature