SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 37 minutes ago

37 minutes ago

4 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim urges the international community, including countries supporting Palestine, to immediately consolidate efforts to protect the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

MUI expressed its deep condolences for the hundreds of Palestinian lives brutally taken by Israel. Abdul Hakim condemned these actions as despicable and cowardly, reflecting Israel’s intent to destroy Gaza and prolong the humanitarian crisis.

MUI emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, protecting the people of Gaza from genocide, sending UN peacekeeping forces, and calling for international sanctions against Israel as well as the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes against the Palestinian people.

Additionally, MUI, along with Islamic organizations and philanthropic institutions, encourages Muslims to use the month of Ramadan as a moment to strengthen solidarity with Palestine.

Also Read: AWG Condemns Israeli Renewed Attacks on Gaza

MUI have called for humanitarian aid efforts and national consolidation to support Palestine’s independence struggle.

MUI also urges the Indonesian government to play a more active role in helping Palestine, including urging the United States, as Israel’s main supporter, to uphold the ceasefire, human rights, and Palestinian sovereignty.

This call reflects MUI’s commitment and the support of the Indonesian people for the Palestinian struggle and opposition to the Israeli military aggression threatening peace and stability in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Condemns Latest Israeli Attack on Gaza

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire Gaza genocide Human Rights humanitarian crisis Indonesia international support Israel military aggression MUI Palestine peacekeeping forces Ramadan solidarity

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

  • 37 minutes ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • 52 minutes ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Over 70 More Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Occupation Airstrikes on Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Gaza for Third Consecutive Day

  • 8 hours ago
America

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

  • 12 hours ago
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
International

Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Holds Safari Ramadhan on Aceh-Sumut Border

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 22:59 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Closes Rafah Crossing as Large-scale Attacks on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 17:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • 23 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us