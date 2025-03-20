MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim urges the international community, including countries supporting Palestine, to immediately consolidate efforts to protect the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

MUI expressed its deep condolences for the hundreds of Palestinian lives brutally taken by Israel. Abdul Hakim condemned these actions as despicable and cowardly, reflecting Israel’s intent to destroy Gaza and prolong the humanitarian crisis.

MUI emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, protecting the people of Gaza from genocide, sending UN peacekeeping forces, and calling for international sanctions against Israel as well as the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes against the Palestinian people.

Additionally, MUI, along with Islamic organizations and philanthropic institutions, encourages Muslims to use the month of Ramadan as a moment to strengthen solidarity with Palestine.

MUI have called for humanitarian aid efforts and national consolidation to support Palestine’s independence struggle.

MUI also urges the Indonesian government to play a more active role in helping Palestine, including urging the United States, as Israel’s main supporter, to uphold the ceasefire, human rights, and Palestinian sovereignty.

This call reflects MUI’s commitment and the support of the Indonesian people for the Palestinian struggle and opposition to the Israeli military aggression threatening peace and stability in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

