Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MUI Condemns Israel Over Ban on Muslim and Christian Worship in Bunkers

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views

Chairman of the Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Division of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim. (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Head of the Indonesian Ulema Council’s (MUI) Department of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, has strongly condemned Israel’s actions prohibiting Muslims and Christians from worshipping in shelters (bunkers) during the ongoing military aggression.

He labeled the ban as a despicable and uncivilized act, asserting it as clear evidence of Israel’s increasing disregard for international law, particularly humanitarian law, which guarantees the protection of civilians regardless of religious or ethnic background.

“This constitutes a serious violation of fundamental human rights guaranteed by international humanitarian law. Civilians, whoever they may be, should receive maximum protection, not be subjected to discrimination,” Sudarnoto stated in a press release on Thursday.

He further emphasized that religious discrimination during armed conflict, such as the current tensions between Israel and Iran, is a barbaric act that can no longer be tolerated. According to Sudarnoto, these actions demonstrate that Israeli authorities are using religion as a pretext to oppress and victimize civilians in the conflict.

“The list of Israel’s crimes continues to grow. There is no longer any reason for the world to remain silent. There must be firm sanctions against Israel and legal action against its leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu,” he asserted.

Professor Sudarnoto also called upon all peace-loving nations that uphold humanitarian values to unite and pressure Israel to halt its aggression, which he described as “disgusting and deeply wounding to the conscience of humanity.”

Regarding Iran’s resistance against Israel, he characterized it as a legitimate form of opposition against the imperialism and colonialism that have long oppressed the Palestinian people and surrounding nations.

“What Iran is doing is a form of defense for humanity and sovereignty. We hope that the imperialist power of Israel will soon crumble and be destroyed,” he concluded.

This forceful statement serves as a stark reminder to the world that the suffering of the Palestinian people and the escalation of violence by Israel are not merely regional issues but global concerns pertaining to justice, human rights, and international legal order. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIsrael MUI Muslim Palestine

Minanews Network

News Channel

About Us